James River Group (JRVR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of James River Group in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on James River Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.49. The stock had a trading volume of 58,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,665. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. James River Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $224.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in James River Group during the second quarter worth $203,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in James River Group during the second quarter worth $214,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in James River Group by 3,981.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in James River Group during the second quarter worth $237,000.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.