Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 19,426 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,426 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJNK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,074,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,910,000 after purchasing an additional 210,626 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 875,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 63,864 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 565,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 145,052 shares during the period. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,363,000.

NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $26.71 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $27.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.1262 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

