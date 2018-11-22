Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $72.33 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 0.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $72,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $12,474,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,533,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,071,000 after buying an additional 4,241,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,797,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,269,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,425,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,543,000 after buying an additional 3,742,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,410,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,826,000 after buying an additional 213,339 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $265.02 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $252.92 and a 52 week high of $293.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.3226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $5.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

