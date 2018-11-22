Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 901,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,059,000 after purchasing an additional 334,501 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 23,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $200,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,380.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $58,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,703.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $68.52 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.53 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

ALK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

