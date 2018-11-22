Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 59,507.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 260.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 36,517 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $38.13 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $46.04.

