Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 448,923 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,797,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 448,923 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.12% of W. R. Berkley worth $303,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth $308,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.7% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $996,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $4,156,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

NYSE WRB opened at $77.98 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12 month low of $65.92 and a 12 month high of $80.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

