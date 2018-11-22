Jason N. Gorevic Sells 35,000 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 35,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $1,918,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,656,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TDOC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.99. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Teladoc Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Teladoc Health to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Teladoc Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,318,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,759,000 after purchasing an additional 437,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 82.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,883,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,318,000 after purchasing an additional 853,076 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 3.9% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,629,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,501,216 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at $71,239,000.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

