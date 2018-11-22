JD.Com (JD) Stock Price Down 7.2% After Earnings Miss

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) fell 7.2% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $19.59. 26,977,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 16,982,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $104.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of JD.Com to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 price target on shares of JD.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of JD.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. JD.Com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in JD.Com by 1,497.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in JD.Com by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2,034.00 and a beta of 1.40.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

