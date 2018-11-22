Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for WEIR Grp PLC/S (WEGRY)

WEIR Grp PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of WEIR Grp PLC/S in a research report issued on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WEIR Grp PLC/S’s FY2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

WEGRY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WEIR Grp PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEIR Grp PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

WEGRY opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. WEIR Grp PLC/S has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

