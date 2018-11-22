Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Esterline Technologies (ESL) a $123.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $123.00 target price on Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ESL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esterline Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esterline Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $122.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Esterline Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Esterline Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.50.

ESL opened at $117.48 on Wednesday. Esterline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $119.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The aerospace company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.49. Esterline Technologies had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esterline Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Esterline Technologies news, major shareholder Fpa Funds Trust sold 110,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $13,037,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pacific Advisors Lp First sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $401,537.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,986 shares of company stock worth $25,140,045. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Esterline Technologies by 399.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 683,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,201,000 after purchasing an additional 547,080 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Esterline Technologies by 1,024.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 157,472 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Esterline Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,850,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Esterline Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,333,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,263,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Esterline Technologies by 303.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 91,070 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esterline Technologies Company Profile

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

