Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Ross Stores (ROST) a $86.00 Price Target

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) has been given a $86.00 price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROST. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Ross Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $70.84 and a 1 year high of $104.35. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $962,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total value of $1,903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 12,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Ross Stores by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 40,241 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 167,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ross Stores by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 245,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

