Jennison Associates LLC Has $41.52 Million Position in Terex Co. (TEX)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,040,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,718 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.41% of Terex worth $41,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 373,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 117,680 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 117,010 shares during the period.

NYSE TEX opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Terex had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

TEX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. UBS Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Terex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

In other Terex news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $396,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Filipov sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $269,191.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,445 shares of company stock worth $52,655 and have sold 38,866 shares worth $1,514,531. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

