Jennison Associates LLC Invests $37.76 Million in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,365,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,758,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.38% of Nielsen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NYSE NLSN opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $39.25.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Nielsen to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Jennison Associates LLC Invests $37.76 Million in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/jennison-associates-llc-invests-37-76-million-in-nielsen-holdings-plc-nlsn.html.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.