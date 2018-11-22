Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,100 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 31.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,781,000 after buying an additional 63,375 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,731,000 after purchasing an additional 105,608 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth $9,045,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth $927,000.

VOX stock opened at $77.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $93.68.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

