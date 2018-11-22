Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “J&J’s Pharma segment is performing better than the market in 2018 despite the impact of biosimilars on Remicade sales. Also, the Medical Devices and Consumer units are seeing improving organic growth trends.J&J has raised its full-year organic sales growth outlook thrice this year. Though quite a few key products in J&J’s portfolio like Remicade and Concerta are facing generic competition, we believe that new products in all segments, successful label expansion of cancer drugs like Imbruvica and Darzalex and contribution from recent acquisitions will continue to drive top-line growth. J&J enjoys a robust multi-year pipeline of new drugs and line extensions. Meanwhile, share buybacks and restructuring initiatives should provide bottom-line support. J&J’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Headwinds like generics, pricing pressure and soft global market conditions remain.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JNJ. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.97.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $141.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $118.62 and a one year high of $148.75.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CEO Alex Gorsky sold 264,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total value of $38,601,311.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,243,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 8,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $1,225,211.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,805 shares of company stock worth $50,593,707 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,289,000 after buying an additional 38,285 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,342,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 138,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

