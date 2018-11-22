Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT) Insider Robert MacLeod Purchases 12 Shares

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,072 ($40.14) per share, for a total transaction of £368.64 ($481.69).

JMAT traded down GBX 94 ($1.23) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,047 ($39.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,012. Johnson Matthey PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,681 ($35.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,511 ($45.88).

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 109 ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 108 ($1.41) by GBX 1 ($0.01).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.25 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,962.50 ($51.78).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

