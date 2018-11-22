Joincoin (J) Price Hits $0.0236 on Exchanges

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Joincoin has a total market capitalization of $75,759.00 and $5.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Joincoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Joincoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000403 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin Profile

Joincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,209,683 coins. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team. The official website for Joincoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0.

Buying and Selling Joincoin

Joincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

