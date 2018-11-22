Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $2.86 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,748 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,215,124 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,615,000 after acquiring an additional 134,469 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 102,292 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 711,742 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 264.6% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 46,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34,036 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 34.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total transaction of $87,985.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $61,641.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $375,119.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $6,302,079. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Barclays started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on QUALCOMM to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on QUALCOMM to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Nomura boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

