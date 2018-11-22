Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 19,996 Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,996 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,129,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,118,000 after purchasing an additional 565,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,836,000 after purchasing an additional 330,441 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,022,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,162,000 after purchasing an additional 155,953 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,274,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,641,000 after purchasing an additional 914,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 24.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,553,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 497,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $1,088,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $90,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,467.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,180 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $89.11 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $109.05. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.86, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

