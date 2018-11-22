Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $338.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $244.59 and a 12 month high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. Analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $381.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Nord/LB reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

In other Tesla news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total transaction of $5,226,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deepak Ahuja sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.46, for a total transaction of $1,202,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,604,858.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,375 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,760 in the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

