Kadant Inc. (KAI) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,289 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.66% of Kadant worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Milestone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Kadant during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $74,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,163,920 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KAI opened at $95.23 on Thursday. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $90.65 and a one year high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Kadant had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 10th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

