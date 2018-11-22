Karyn Smith Sells 1,965 Shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $161,994.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 18th, Karyn Smith sold 3,521 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $252,350.07.

On Monday, October 15th, Karyn Smith sold 939 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $70,002.45.

On Tuesday, September 18th, Karyn Smith sold 3,520 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $301,804.80.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -98.67 and a beta of 1.00. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $98.89.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Twilio to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Twilio from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on Twilio to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Twilio from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,966,000 after buying an additional 255,326 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 4,157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,504,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,778,000 after buying an additional 1,468,820 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,413,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,979,000 after buying an additional 353,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,212,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,649,000 after buying an additional 602,800 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,266,000. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

