Keeler Thomas Management LLC Purchases 2,400 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $107,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $117,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $116,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 69.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 75,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $3,739,886.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,730.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $761,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 374,542 shares of company stock worth $18,436,957. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $50.84. The firm has a market cap of $210.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Societe Generale set a $49.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

