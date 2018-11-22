Kellogg (K) Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,981,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 389,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,251,000 after acquiring an additional 123,011 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,035,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kellogg from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

In other news, CFO Fareed A. Khan bought 8,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.14 per share, for a total transaction of $508,926.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven A. Cahillane bought 17,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,554.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $41,536,950. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

