Kelt Exploration (KELTF) Receives Buy Rating from CIBC

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KELTF. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

Kelt Exploration stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.77. 5,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,287. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

