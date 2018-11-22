Kevin Bullock Sells 75,000 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Director Kevin Bullock sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.54, for a total value of C$265,500.00.

Kevin Bullock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Kevin Bullock sold 50,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.47, for a total value of C$173,500.00.

On Friday, September 14th, Kevin Bullock bought 2,500 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.89 per share, with a total value of C$7,225.00.

On Tuesday, September 11th, Kevin Bullock bought 2,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.87 per share, with a total value of C$5,740.00.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 538,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,172. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.77 and a 52-week high of C$4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

BTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Cormark upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.25 to C$5.10 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.33.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

