Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,632 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 21.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $1,176,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $2,999,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $687,000.

Voya Financial stock opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial Inc has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $55.27.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.80 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 28.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price objective on Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

