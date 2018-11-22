Keybank National Association OH Trims Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $100,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3,497.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 152.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 619.9% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $118,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.91.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $85.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $89.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 10.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

In other news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 80,646 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $6,825,877.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Keybank National Association OH Trims Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/keybank-national-association-oh-trims-position-in-marsh-mclennan-companies-inc-mmc.html.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.