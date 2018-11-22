Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.19. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $70.40.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $262,214.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,175,982,000 after buying an additional 247,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,442,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,718,000 after buying an additional 962,129 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,771,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,602,000 after buying an additional 138,686 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,494,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,053,000 after buying an additional 181,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,407,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,309,000 after buying an additional 208,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

