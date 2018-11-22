Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-$0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $965-$985 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $964.00 million.Keysight Technologies also updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $0.76-0.82 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.67.

KEYS stock opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.42. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $262,214.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

