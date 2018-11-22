KEYW Holding Corp. (KEYW) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,093 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in KEYW were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYW. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of KEYW by 23.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KEYW during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of KEYW by 15.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KEYW during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of KEYW during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYW. ValuEngine downgraded KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Drexel Hamilton downgraded KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on KEYW in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KEYW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KEYW opened at $8.45 on Thursday. KEYW Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $418.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). KEYW had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $126.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. KEYW’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KEYW Holding Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

