Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Holdings Reduced by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at $40,577,000. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 159.8% during the second quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 22.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 254.1% during the second quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 31,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 87.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $110.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $97.10 and a one year high of $123.77.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 535.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,132 shares in the company, valued at $459,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

