Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Receives $20.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.78.

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.78%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $8,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,976,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 382,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 127,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

