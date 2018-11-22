Kingfisher plc (KGF) Insider Buys £150.04 in Stock

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) insider Karen Witts bought 62 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £150.04 ($196.05).

Karen Witts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 15th, Karen Witts bought 60 shares of Kingfisher stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £150.60 ($196.79).

On Monday, September 17th, Karen Witts bought 56 shares of Kingfisher stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of £147.28 ($192.45).

Shares of LON:KGF opened at GBX 238.80 ($3.12) on Thursday. Kingfisher plc has a twelve month low of GBX 285.30 ($3.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 369.80 ($4.83).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th were given a GBX 3.33 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price (down from GBX 302 ($3.95)) on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 305 ($3.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 335 ($4.38).

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

