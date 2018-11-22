Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on KRG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 504,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.25%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $609,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,408,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,103,000 after buying an additional 799,164 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,784,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,019,000 after purchasing an additional 788,808 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,471,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,215,000 after purchasing an additional 558,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,808,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

