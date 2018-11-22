KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of KLA-Tencor worth $50,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,554,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,367,000 after purchasing an additional 388,591 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 1,026.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,096,000 after purchasing an additional 260,971 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 858,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,272,000 after purchasing an additional 235,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,405,000 after purchasing an additional 206,616 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $151,215.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $59,243.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock worth $3,310,114 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $94.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $123.96.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 93.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

