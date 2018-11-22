Koninklijke Ahold (ADRNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADRNY. Bank of America lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of ADRNY opened at $25.59 on Monday. Koninklijke Ahold has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, superstores, online grocery shopping, convenience stores, drugstores, wine and liquor stores, online shopping for general merchandise, and compact hyper and supermarkets.

