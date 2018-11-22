Kore (KORE) Price Reaches $0.37

Kore (CURRENCY:KORE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Kore has a total market cap of $739,752.00 and $1,819.00 worth of Kore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kore coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00008172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, Kore has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00021657 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00018258 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004251 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00031780 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00168168 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kore Coin Profile

Kore (KORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. Kore’s total supply is 2,022,465 coins. The official website for Kore is kore.life. Kore’s official Twitter account is @NewKoreCoin.

Buying and Selling Kore

Kore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

