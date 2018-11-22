Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Holdings Increased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,036,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,959,000 after purchasing an additional 997,088 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,621,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 34.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,254,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,204,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,592,000 after purchasing an additional 230,493 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39,913.8% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,407,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,664 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $82.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $64.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

