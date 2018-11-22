Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.14

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 21654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

KRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kronos Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.00 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRO. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 2,035.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,460,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,432,000 after buying an additional 2,345,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 493,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,895,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,711,000 after buying an additional 329,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,578,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,644,000 after buying an additional 290,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 261,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics.

