Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) PT Lowered to $28.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its price target reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.14% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KLIC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

