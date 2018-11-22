Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “LabCorp posted a dismal quarter with adjusted earnings and revenues both missing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. While increasing acquisitions and organic volume expansion positively contributed to LabCorp Diagnostics business in the quarter, the disposition of certain businesses and the implementation of the Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA) dented growth. The revised 2018 guidance also fails to inspire us about the company’s future performance. Covance Drug Development, however, has reported sturdy growth. This uptrend was primarily owing to strategic acquisitions and robust organic growth. Nevertheless, adverse currency headwind impacted the top line. This apart, the current economic uncertainty including challenging reimbursement scenario for testing labs and utilization weaknesses are looming headwinds for LabCorp. In the past three months, LabCorp has underperformed its industry.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $169.00 target price on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.19.

LH stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.69. 447,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12 month low of $149.39 and a 12 month high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total transaction of $604,173.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,905.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 763.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7,033.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4,966.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

