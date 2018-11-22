Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,627 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.62% of Landstar System worth $30,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,238,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after buying an additional 55,870 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Landstar System from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.52, for a total transaction of $358,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,063.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $104.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.91 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.60%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

