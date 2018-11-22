Lanxess (LNXSF) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 1.44

Headlines about Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lanxess earned a media sentiment score of 1.44 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

LNXSF opened at $56.75 on Thursday. Lanxess has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $90.95.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

