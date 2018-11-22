Largo Resources Ltd (TSE:LGO) traded down 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.52 and last traded at C$3.65. 1,221,203 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 859,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.04.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$5.00 to C$5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$149.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Largo Resources Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Largo Resources (LGO) Stock Price Down 9.7%” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/largo-resources-lgo-stock-price-down-9-7.html.

Largo Resources Company Profile (TSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource development and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The company primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, molybdenum, chromite, palladium, and platinum group metals.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.