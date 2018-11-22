Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Position Lowered by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,333,184 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,325,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,837 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 70.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 11,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 20.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,670,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $217,785,000 after purchasing an additional 634,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $51.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $48.64 and a 12-month high of $81.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 98.68%.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $4,063,353.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,353.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LVS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.45 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.03.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

