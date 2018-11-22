LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.45%.

Shares of NYSE:LTM opened at $9.81 on Thursday. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $15.00.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, rest of Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Coalition and Loyalty Program Multiplus.

