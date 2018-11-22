Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Laurentian Bank of Canada earned a news sentiment score of -1.93 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Laurentian Bank of Canada’s analysis:

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

LB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$57.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.73.

Shares of LB traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.39. 60,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,129. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$40.25 and a 52-week high of C$62.90.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.47 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$260.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.33248936490214 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.79%.

In other news, insider William James Alexander Mason acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$42.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Finds” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/laurentian-bank-of-canada-lb-earning-somewhat-critical-news-coverage-report-finds.html.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance and leasing solutions.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.