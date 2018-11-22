Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$57.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.73.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 46,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,080. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$40.25 and a 12 month high of C$62.90.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.47 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$260.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.33248936490214 EPS for the current year.

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada news, insider William James Alexander Mason purchased 2,000 shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$42.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance and leasing solutions.

