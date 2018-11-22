Legacy Reserves (LGCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Legacy Reserves LP is an independent oil and natural gas limited partnership headquartered in Midland, Texas, and is focused on the acquisition and exploitation of oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-continent regions. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Legacy Reserves in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Legacy Reserves from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Legacy Reserves from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell.

LGCY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. 575,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,400. Legacy Reserves has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $240.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.69). Legacy Reserves had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $145.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Legacy Reserves will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Legacy Reserves news, VP Dan G. Leroy sold 66,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $311,163.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $251,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 445,257 shares of company stock worth $2,320,762 and have sold 1,524,115 shares worth $7,132,858. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Legacy Reserves during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Reserves by 96.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Reserves by 2,449.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48,979 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Blackstone Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves in the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Reserves Company Profile

Legacy Reserves Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its operations focus on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions.

